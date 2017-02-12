PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) participates in a sea power demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 for the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, Dec. 2, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Holly L. Herline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:04 Photo ID: 3995056 VIRIN: 171202-N-KR702-071 Resolution: 6048x4320 Size: 1.69 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN This work, Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration [Image 1 of 36]