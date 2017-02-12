Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) participates in a sea power demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 for the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, Dec. 2, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Holly L. Herline)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 00:04
|Photo ID:
|3995056
|VIRIN:
|171202-N-KR702-071
|Resolution:
|6048x4320
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
