USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise

171203-N-AC254-033 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 3, 2017) An MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) takes off during flight quarters. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander A.Ventura II/Released)

