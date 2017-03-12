(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise [Image 2 of 36]

    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise

    ARGENTINA

    12.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171203-N-AC254-033 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 3, 2017) An MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 (Reinforced) aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) takes off during flight quarters. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexander A.Ventura II/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:05
    Photo ID: 3995080
    VIRIN: 171203-N-AC254-033
    Resolution: 4080x2715
    Size: 904.42 KB
    Location: AR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise
    Destroyers Sail In Formation
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-TJ319-0222
    171203-N-SM577-0048
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-AC117-233
    171204-N-XN177-087
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    171203-N-BD308-0015
    171204-N-XN177-103
    Nimitz Sailors Sell Souvenirs
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-SM577-0053
    171202-N-AC117-242
    171203-N-SM577-0030
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS America aircraft is is prepared to move to the hangar bay
    Sailor Assembles Fuel Pump
    Sailor Records Number of Flight Hours
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    Sailors and Marines lookout to the sunset
    171202-N-AC117-121
    171202-N-AC117-218
    171204-N-XN177-124
    171204-N-XN177-058
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-BD308-0007
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMC
    air
    15th MEU
    MV-22 Osprey
    amphibious assault ship
    amphibious ready group
    people
    flight
    Sailors
    flight deck
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    area of operations
    CPR 3
    COMPHIBRON 3
    aoo
    LHA 6
    AMA
    NMCS
    USS America
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    VMM 161 (Reinforced)
    America ARG
    AARG
    AMAARG
    commander amphibious squadron
    Marine Medium Tiltorotor Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT