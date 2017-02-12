171202-N-TJ319-0222

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2017) Cmdr. Nakia Cooper, commanding officer of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), addresses Sailors after a pinning ceremony on the flight deck. Oak Hill, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica L. Dowell)

