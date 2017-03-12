USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX

171203-N-TJ319-0060

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2017) Quartermaster Seaman Apprentice Alex Neuman (right) and Quartermaster 2nd Class Kala Lang assigned to Landing Craft Unit 1656 practice plotting craft locations on a chart aboard the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy- Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica L. Dowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017