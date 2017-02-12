171202-N-AC117-233 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Dec. 02, 2017)-Sailors attach ordnance to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), on the flight deck of the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition offload. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

