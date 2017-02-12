(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171202-N-AC117-233 [Image 11 of 36]

    171202-N-AC117-233

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN

    12.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171202-N-AC117-233 WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (Dec. 02, 2017)-Sailors attach ordnance to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Military Sealift Command’s dry cargo and ammunition ship, USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), on the flight deck of the Navy's forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an ammunition offload. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3995047
    VIRIN: 171202-N-AC117-233
    Resolution: 6368x3582
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76), WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171202-N-AC117-233 [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    • LEAVE A COMMENT