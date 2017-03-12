USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018

171203-N-MJ135-1087 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 03, 2017) An F/A-18C Hornet, assigned to the Checkerboards of Marine Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Spencer Roberts/Released)

Date Taken: 12.03.2017