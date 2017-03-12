(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018 [Image 7 of 36]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018

    INDIAN OCEAN

    12.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171203-N-MJ135-1087 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 03, 2017) An F/A-18C Hornet, assigned to the Checkerboards of Marine Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Spencer Roberts/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:04
    Photo ID: 3995062
    VIRIN: 171203-N-MJ135-1087
    Resolution: 4756x2675
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018 [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise
    Destroyers Sail In Formation
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-TJ319-0222
    171203-N-SM577-0048
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-AC117-233
    171204-N-XN177-087
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    171203-N-BD308-0015
    171204-N-XN177-103
    Nimitz Sailors Sell Souvenirs
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-SM577-0053
    171202-N-AC117-242
    171203-N-SM577-0030
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS America aircraft is is prepared to move to the hangar bay
    Sailor Assembles Fuel Pump
    Sailor Records Number of Flight Hours
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    Sailors and Marines lookout to the sunset
    171202-N-AC117-121
    171202-N-AC117-218
    171204-N-XN177-124
    171204-N-XN177-058
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-BD308-0007
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Carrier Strike Group 9
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group
    Carrier Air Wing Seventeen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT