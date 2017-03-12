Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked "Tigers" enjoy a sunset on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Dec. 2, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kennishah J. Maddux)

