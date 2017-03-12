PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked "Tigers" enjoy a sunset on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Dec. 2, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kennishah J. Maddux)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 00:03
|Photo ID:
|3995023
|VIRIN:
|171202-N-UD618-068
|Resolution:
|3556x2845
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset [Image 1 of 36]
