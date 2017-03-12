(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset [Image 19 of 36]

    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors and embarked "Tigers" enjoy a sunset on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Dec. 2, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kennishah J. Maddux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3995023
    VIRIN: 171202-N-UD618-068
    Resolution: 3556x2845
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise
    Destroyers Sail In Formation
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-TJ319-0222
    171203-N-SM577-0048
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-AC117-233
    171204-N-XN177-087
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    171203-N-BD308-0015
    171204-N-XN177-103
    Nimitz Sailors Sell Souvenirs
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-SM577-0053
    171202-N-AC117-242
    171203-N-SM577-0030
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS America aircraft is is prepared to move to the hangar bay
    Sailor Assembles Fuel Pump
    Sailor Records Number of Flight Hours
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    Sailors and Marines lookout to the sunset
    171202-N-AC117-121
    171202-N-AC117-218
    171204-N-XN177-124
    171204-N-XN177-058
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-BD308-0007
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 68
    Pacific Ocean
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz
    US Navy
    deployment
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT