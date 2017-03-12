HANOVER, Mass. (Dec. 3, 2017) Seaman Anansa Wargo, assigned to USS Constitution, interacts with a shopper during a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots volunteer drive event at Hanover Mall. The mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new, unwrapped toys during the holiday season and distribute them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Scoular/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:04 Photo ID: 3995068 VIRIN: 171203-N-SM577-0048 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.22 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171203-N-SM577-0048 [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.