HANOVER, Mass. (Dec. 3, 2017) Seaman Anansa Wargo, assigned to USS Constitution, interacts with a shopper during a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots volunteer drive event at Hanover Mall. The mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new, unwrapped toys during the holiday season and distribute them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Casey Scoular/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2017 00:04
|Photo ID:
|3995068
|VIRIN:
|171203-N-SM577-0048
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171203-N-SM577-0048 [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT