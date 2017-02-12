PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 2, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare to fire a .50-caliber machine gun during a live fire demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Dec. 2, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:02 Photo ID: 3995020 VIRIN: 171202-N-ZR324-064 Resolution: 3621x3899 Size: 1.91 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.