171203-N-NG033-1054 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 3, 2017) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the Cougars of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 139, takes off as an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the Mighty Shrikes of Strike Fighter Attack Squadron (VFA) 94, readies for launch from the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Hogan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:03 Photo ID: 3995026 VIRIN: 171203-N-NG033-1054 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 864.79 KB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018 [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.