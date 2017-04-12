(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    171204-N-XN177-087 [Image 12 of 36]

    171204-N-XN177-087

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171204-N-XN177-087 YOKOSUKA, Japan – Sailors man the rails on board the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as it returns to Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka following its 2017 patrol. FLEACT Yokosuka provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, 71 tenant commands, and 24,000 military and civilian personnel. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3995044
    VIRIN: 171204-N-XN177-087
    Resolution: 4609x3073
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171204-N-XN177-087 [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America, USS Hopper, HMAS Warramunga participate in Photo exercise
    Destroyers Sail In Formation
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-TJ319-0222
    171203-N-SM577-0048
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    171202-N-AC117-233
    171204-N-XN177-087
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    171203-N-BD308-0015
    171204-N-XN177-103
    Nimitz Sailors Sell Souvenirs
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Nimitz Tigers Watch Sunset
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-SM577-0053
    171202-N-AC117-242
    171203-N-SM577-0030
    Nimitz Hosts Sea Power Demonstration
    USS America aircraft is is prepared to move to the hangar bay
    Sailor Assembles Fuel Pump
    Sailor Records Number of Flight Hours
    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX
    Sailors and Marines lookout to the sunset
    171202-N-AC117-121
    171202-N-AC117-218
    171204-N-XN177-124
    171204-N-XN177-058
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration
    171203-N-BD308-0007
    Nimitz Conducts Live Fire Demonstration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Yokosuka
    NMCS
    FLEACT
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT