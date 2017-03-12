171203-N-BD308-0015 RIO DE JANEIRO (Dec. 3, 2017) Quartermaster 3rd Class Meghin Warren reads bearings from a telescopic alidade aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a turnover with the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the forward-deployed flagship of the amphibious forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Levingston Lewis/Released)

