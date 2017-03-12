171203-N-TJ319-0034

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2017) Chief Gunner's Mate Wade Jump (left) and Electronics Technician Emily Baker participate in an M-16 rifle re-qualification gun shoot on the flight deck of the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica L. Dowell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.04.2017 00:03 Photo ID: 3995041 VIRIN: 171203-N-TJ319-0034 Resolution: 3972x2837 Size: 940.2 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 36], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.