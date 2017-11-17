USS Bonhomme Richard's (LHD 6) sailors participate in command holiday party

171117-N-RD713-468 SASEBO (Nov. 17, 2017) Sailors, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), and guests dance during the ship’s annual holiday party. Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary DiPadova/Released)
