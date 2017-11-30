Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors demonstrate rescue swimmer operations from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, and an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, from the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, during a flight demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Nov. 30, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jose Madrigal)
