USS Pearl Harbor performs RHIB operations

171111-N-OW019-030 U.S 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Nov. 11, 2017) A rigid hull inflatable boat, operated by Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 1, maneuvers near the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52). Pearl Harbor is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigations and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Logan C. Kellums/Released)

Date Taken: 11.11.2017