GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Recruits practice proper fire team hose-handling procedures during hands-on training at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Hands-on learning means recruits will ‘train how we fight’. Recruits practice through hands-on training in firefighting, damage control, seamanship, and watchstanding. Approximately 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from RTC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda S. Kitchner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 00:24
|Photo ID:
|3992017
|VIRIN:
|171130-N-IY633-051
|Resolution:
|1622x1159
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171130-N-IY633-051 [Image 1 of 70], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT