PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 30, 2017) An aircraft from Carrier Air Wing 11 participates in a flight demonstration as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Nov. 30, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Holly L. Herline)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3992071
|VIRIN:
|171130-N-KR702-071
|Resolution:
|3911x2794
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Demonstration [Image 1 of 71], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT