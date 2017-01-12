(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vertical replenishment to the USS America [Image 15 of 71]

    Vertical replenishment to the USS America

    ARGENTINA

    12.01.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171201-N-HT134-010 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 1, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) delivers cargo on the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Pastor/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.02.2017 00:25
    Photo ID: 3992038
    VIRIN: 171128-N-HT134-135
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 998.63 KB
    Location: AR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vertical replenishment to the USS America [Image 1 of 71], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    15th MEU
    MH-60S
    Wildcards
    amphibious assault ship
    amphibious ready group
    Sea Hawk
    people
    Sailors
    underway replenishment
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    cargo
    deployment
    area of operations
    CPR 3
    COMPHIBRON 3
    aoo
    LHA 6
    AMA
    NMCS
    USS America
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    America ARG
    AARG
    AMAARG
    commander amphibious squadron

