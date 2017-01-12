Vertical replenishment to the USS America

171201-N-HT134-010 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 1, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) delivers cargo on the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Pastor/Released)

