ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 drops a pallet on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a vertical replenishment. Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)
|12.01.2017
|12.02.2017 00:48
|3992389
|171201-N-PC620-0101
|4489x3206
|1.16 MB
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
