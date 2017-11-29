Nimitz Sailors Perform In Concert

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 29, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors participate in a concert as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Nov. 30, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Wong)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 00:24
|Photo ID:
|3992023
|VIRIN:
|171129-N-XL056-022
|Resolution:
|4538x3241
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
