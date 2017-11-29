PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 29, 2017) U.S. Navy Sailors and their "Tigers" participate in a concert as part of Tiger Cruise 2017 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Nov. 30, 2017, in the Pacific Ocean. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Leon Wong)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 00:25 Photo ID: 3992047 VIRIN: 171129-N-XL056-450 Resolution: 4592x3280 Size: 1.67 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Sailors Perform In Concert [Image 1 of 71], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.