Date Taken: 11.27.2017 Date Posted: 12.02.2017 00:24 Photo ID: 3992020 VIRIN: 171127-N-AJ467-052 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 763.28 KB Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 71], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.