171127-N-AJ467-052 NORFOLK, Va (Nov. 27, 2017) Sailors paint the flight deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The ship is in port in Norfolk, Virginia, conducting routine maintenance after a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darien Weigel/Released)
|11.27.2017
|12.02.2017 00:24
|3992020
|171127-N-AJ467-052
|6016x4016
|763.28 KB
|USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
|1
|0
|0
GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
