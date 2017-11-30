GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Recruits receive hands-on training on proper line-handling procedures for underway and mooring evolutions at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Hands-on learning means recruits will ‘train how we fight’. Recruits practice through hands-on training in firefighting, damage control, seamanship, and watchstanding. Approximately 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from RTC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Perla Landa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2017 00:22
|Photo ID:
|3991999
|VIRIN:
|171130-N-FA012-057
|Resolution:
|2456x3438
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
