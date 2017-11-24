171124-N-IA905-1253 INDIAN OCEAN (Nov. 24, 2017) Sailors clear the flight deck after rigging cargo to an MH-60R Sea Hawk during a vertical replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88). Preble is conducting maritime security, forward presence and theater security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Morgan K. Nall/Released)

