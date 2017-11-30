171130-N-FA012-006

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Nov. 29, 2017) – Chief Boatswain’s Mate Reuben Fischer, right, provides training on how to properly untangle a messenger line to recruits at Recruit Training Command (RTC). Hands-on learning means recruits will ‘train how we fight’. Recruits practice through hands-on training in firefighting, damage control, seamanship, and watchstanding. Approximately 30,000-40,000 recruits graduate annually from RTC. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Perla Landa/Released)

