MMRC Florida Under Construction

MAYPORT, Fla. (Nov. 9, 2017) Scheduled for completion in March 2018, the newest Mission Module Readiness Center in Mayport, Fla. The center will serve as the East Coast hub for Littoral Combat Ship mission package sustainment efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lazaro/Released)
|11.09.2017
|12.02.2017 00:26
|3992059
|171109-N-ZZ999-003
|2016x1512
|1 MB
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|2
|0
|0
