ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 8, 2017) Chief Gunner's Mate Michael Laborin, right, gives weapons safety training to Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Hué City (CG 66). Hué City is operating in the Atlantic Ocean as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve in order to assure allies of our shared commitment and to build interoperability toward peace and stability in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kayla Cosby/Released)
