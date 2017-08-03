170309-N-BL637-302
EAST CHINA SEA (March 9, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), background, transits the East China Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare (DD 106). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 00:28
|Photo ID:
|3221829
|VIRIN:
|170309-N-BL637-302
|Resolution:
|3200x2175
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170309-N-BL637-302 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT