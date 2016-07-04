170309-N-QV906-038

HAMBANTOTA, Sri Lanka (March 9, 2017) Hospital Corpsman Unique Mooney teaches two local nursing students how to properly perform CPR during a basic life savings skills course during Pacific Partnership 2017 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Micah Blechner/Released)

