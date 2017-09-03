170309-N-JI086-149 - MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 9, 2017) Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Francisco Jaquez, from Las Vegas, directs a helicopter pilot as the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts flight operations, March 9, 2017. Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 00:28 Photo ID: 3221817 VIRIN: 170309-N-JI086-149 Resolution: 5008x3339 Size: 1.2 MB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170309-N-JI086-149 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.