USS Barry Conducts MultiSail 17 Operations

WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 10, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Christopher Buhler and Seaman Shane Norby raise the battle ensign aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during MultiSail17 photo exercise. MultiSail 17 is a bilateral training exercise improving interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise benefits from realistic, shared training enhancing our ability to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Released)

