    170309-N-BL637-513 [Image 2 of 222]

    170309-N-BL637-513

    EAST CHINA SEA

    03.08.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170309-N-BL637-513
    EAST CHINA SEA (March 9, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), background, transits the East China Sea with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Samidare (DD 106). The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a western Pacific deployment as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.11.2017 00:29
    Photo ID: 3221853
    VIRIN: 170309-N-BL637-513
    Resolution: 3200x1800
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170309-N-BL637-513 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    interoperability
    Pacific Ocean
    3rd Fleet
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Carl Vinson
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    US navy
    Western Pacific
    Carrier Strike Group 1
    CSG-1
    Navy Deployment
    America's Navy
    NMCS
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Nimitz-class Aricraft Carrier
    MC2 Sean Castellano
    MC2 Castellano
    Takanami-class destroyer
    Murasame-class destroyer
    US Navy interoperability
    Power at sea

