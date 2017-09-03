170309-M-EU132-169

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9,2017) Marines with 3rd Battalion 6th Marine Regiment practice exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a familiarization class aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), March 9, 2017. Marines with 3/6 will use knowledge from the class to conduct a variety of missions while deployed with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. The 24th MEU is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Autmn Bobby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 00:29 Photo ID: 3221835 VIRIN: 170309-M-EU132-169 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 848 KB Location: Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170309-M-EU132-169 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.