170307-N-HI376-120

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 7, 2017) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Robert McGuire, right, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Laurence George Cerezo, both assigned to the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell (DDG 85), guide an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to the "Warlords" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 during MultiSail 17. The exercise is a bilateral training exercise improving interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise benefits from realistic, shared training enhancing our ability to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Graham/Released)

