170309-N-FM530-177

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2017) Operations Specialist Seaman Kalin Walker, assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), engages with a simulated attacker after being pepper sprayed as part of the ship’s security reaction force qualifications. The ship is deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brent Pyfrom/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 00:28 Photo ID: 3221826 VIRIN: 170309-N-FM530-177 Resolution: 8688x5792 Size: 1.78 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170309-N-FM530-177 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.