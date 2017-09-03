USS Barry Conducts MultiSail 17 Operations

170310-N-FV739-109

WATERS SOUTH OF JAPAN (March 10, 2017) Seaman Natasha Stillman, from Millsboro, Delaware, stands the forward lookout watch from the bridgewing of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) while USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) transits alongside as part of a MultiSail17 photo exercise (PHOTOEX). MultiSail 17 is a bilateral training exercise improving interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise benefits from realistic, shared training enhancing our ability to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher A. Veloicaza/Released)

