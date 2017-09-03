170309-N-RL456-0162

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 9, 2017) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Curtis Richardson reads a steam pressure gauge in the forward machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). The ship is underway conducting in a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter S. Harwell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 00:29 Resolution: 4038x2780 Size: 1.08 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN