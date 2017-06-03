170306-N-HE318-089 APRA HARBOR, Guam (March 6, 2017) Quartermaster Seaman William Green assists with the navigation of the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as the ship departs for Multisail 17. Multisail 17 is a bilateral training exercise improving interoperability between the U.S. and Japanese forces. This exercise benefits from realistic, shared training enhancing our ability to work together to confront any contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William McCann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2017 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3221796
|VIRIN:
|170306-N-HE318-089
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|GUAM
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170306-N-HE318-089 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT