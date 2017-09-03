170309-N-LU649-0027

BREMERTON, Washington (March 9, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) take the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard a berthing barge used to provide living and workspace as well as basic services during the ongoing maintenance period. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Moyer / Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.11.2017 00:27 Photo ID: 3221799 VIRIN: 170309-N-LU649-0027 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 900.25 KB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170309-N-LU649-0027 [Image 1 of 222], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.