170309-N-LU649-0027

BREMERTON, Washington (March 9, 2017) Sailors assigned to USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) take the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard a berthing barge used to provide living and workspace as well as basic services during the ongoing maintenance period. John C. Stennis is conducting a planned incremental availability (PIA) at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, during which the ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Moyer / Released)
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
