U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Zackary Hicks, with Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) receives a Valentine’s Day card from a local elementary school in South Carolina as he returned from cold weather training in Porsangmoen, Norway, Feb. 18, 2017. The Marines of MRF-E attended a three-week cold weather training package lead by a British Royal Marine Mountain warfare unit to improve their ability to perform in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Patricia A. Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 00:41 Photo ID: 3196169 VIRIN: 170218-M-MV107-821 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 11.8 MB Location: PORSANGMOEN, NO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.