170224-N-GL340-073 RIJEKA, Croatia (Feb. 24, 2017) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Rebeca Gibson, assigned to the USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), paints during a community relations project in Rijeka, Croatia, Feb. 24, 2017. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet command and control ship, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Navy Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Feddersen/Released)

Date Taken: 10.19.2014 Date Posted: 03.01.2017