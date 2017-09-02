A UH-1Y Huey helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, participates in the Air Assault Course during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 9, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.01.2017 Location: MCAGCC, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ITX 2-17, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.