A UH-1Y Huey helicopter assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, participates in the Air Assault Course during Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) 2-17 aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Feb. 9, 2017. ITX is a combined-arms exercise which gives all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force an opportunity to utilize capabilities during large scale missions to become a more ready fighting force. 1/3 is currently participating as the ground combat element for this exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 00:39
|Photo ID:
|3196136
|VIRIN:
|170209-M-QH615-243
|Resolution:
|4876x3250
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|MCAGCC, CA, US
This work, ITX 2-17 [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
