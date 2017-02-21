U.S. Navy Sailors chock and chain a U.S. Army CH-47F helicopter on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD-20) during exercise Cobra Gold off the coast of Thailand, Feb 21, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest theater security cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler
Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 00:40
Photo ID:
|3196142
VIRIN:
|170221-N-KT595-001
Resolution:
|4928x3280
Size:
|8.38 MB
Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army helicopters land on USS Greenbay [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
