U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 and Romanian soldiers stage prior to a mount range aboard Smardan Training Area, Romania, Feb. 24, 2017. The event was a part of Exercise Platinum Eagle, a multi-national exercise with allies in the Black Sea region to increase interoperability through combined arms training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sean J. Berry)
This work, Platinum Eagle 17.1: Mount Range [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
