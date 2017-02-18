(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabee's in FEX [Image 20 of 208]

    Seabee's in FEX

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    Builder Constructionman Dylan Simmons, from Unadilla, NY., sits inside a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle (MRAP) during a field training exercise with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NCB) 133. Seabees around the world will take part in a year-long celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group's 75-year anniversary in March. The theme of the celebration is "Built on History, Constructing the Future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ignacio D. Perez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 00:38
    Photo ID: 3196112
    VIRIN: 170218-N-TC437-001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabee's in FEX [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Port Hueneme Seabees Celebrate 75 Years
    170224-N-GL340-081
    170224-N-GL340-073
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Mount Range
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    Iwakuni’s Active-Duty Fund Drive bowls for a strike
    U.S. Army helicopters land on USS Greenbay
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    ITX 2-17
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    170227-N-WV703-003
    PEO C4I Participates in WEST 2017
    Seabee's in FEX
    Seabee's in FEX
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Mount Range
    Seabee's in FEX
    170220-N-OH262-994
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs Sasebo for spring deployment
    Leap of faith
    Seabee's in FEX
    170220-N-OH262-352
    1st CEB Hikes During MTX 2-17
    Marines Attend Mountain Warfare Classes MTX 2-17
    Port Hueneme Seabees Celebrate 75 Years
    170220-N-OH262-967
    170227-N-TV230-392
    SMAW Range Live Fire
    Seabee's in FEX &quot;240 Gunner&quot;
    Seabee's in FEX
    161124-N-ZB097-182
    170227-N-MJ645-029
    170220-N-OH262-484
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Mount Range
    170226-N-MJ135-302
    Inclement Weather Driving Course
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    Inclement weather
    170224-N-DS065-0122
    USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) and USCG Interoperability Certifications
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Marine Security Guards | On Call 24/7
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Seabee's in FEX
    Inclement weather
    170224-N-IK959-724
    170220-N-OH262-466
    1st CEB MTX 2-17
    Seabee's in FEX
    ITX 2-17
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Leap of faith
    170225-N-IK959-844
    170227-N-SP496-005
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    170227-N-JI086-024
    170224-N-GL340-063
    First Category One Pilots finish training on the F-35B Lighting II
    170227-N-UD469-035
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) departs for a spring deployment.
    170226-N-SK327-138
    USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) and USCG Interoperability Certifications
    170227-N-UD469-092
    Cobra Gold service members conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    170226-N-CF980-007
    Seabee's in FEX
    Inclement weather
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    Seabee's in FEX
    170224-N-IK959-640
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    Seabee's in FEX &quot;240 Gunner&quot;
    170224-N-IK959-582
    HSC 25 embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Druggan praises Carderock Division workforce, presents Civilian Service Award
    Lion Heart Heroes Foundation Conduct Dedication Ceremony
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    170227-N-TV230-329
    170224-N-DS065-1287
    170227-N-SP496-002
    170227-N-TV230-493
    170227-N-ZB097-0052
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    Marines Attend Mountain Warfare Classes MTX 2-17
    ITX 2-17 Air Assault Course
    ITX 2-17
    170227-N-JI086-011
    Seabee's in FEX
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    170226-N-CF980-006
    ITX 2-17 Final Exercise
    170220-N-OH262-415
    ITX 2-17 Final Exercise
    170224-N-DS065-2194
    170224-N-DS065-0072
    ITX 2-17 Final Exercise
    170220-N-OH262-402
    170227-N-SP496-004
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Cobra Gold service members conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise
    Cobra Gold service members conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise
    ITX 2-17 Air Assault Course
    170220-N-OH262-995
    MTX 2-17 Mountain Survival Classes 1st CEB &amp; 7th ESB
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    ESG3 All Hands Call
    170227-N-GL340-036
    170226-N-AD499-349
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    170227-N-SP496-001
    Seabee's in FEX
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Mount Range
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    2017 Seabee Olympics
    170226-N-AD499-790
    170220-N-OH262-390
    170227-N-OA516-0009
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Dismount Range
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    170227-N-ZB097-0025
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Dismount Range
    Leap of faith
    170224-N-IK959-762
    Cobra Gold service members conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise
    170227-N-KP948-014
    170227-N-KP948-027
    170220-N-OH262-368
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    170220-N-OH262-285
    ITX 2-17 Air Assault Course
    Seabee's in FEX
    First Category One Pilots finish training on the F-35B Lighting II
    170224-N-DS065-0583
    Inclement weather
    ESG3 All Hands Call
    170227-N-OA516-0134
    Inclement weather
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Dismount Range
    BSRF Marines experience Romanian Culture
    Inclement weather
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    Leaders of I MEF Gather for Dinner, Networking
    170220-N-OH262-461
    First Category One Pilots finish training on the F-35B Lighting II
    BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    170224-N-IK959-700
    170225-N-CF980-002
    170227-N-WV703-005
    MTX 2-17 Mountain Survival Classes 1st CEB &amp; 7th ESB
    170227-N-OA516-0110
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    170220-N-OH262-347
    170227-N-ZB097-0037
    Iwakuni’s Active-Duty Fund Drive bowls for a strike
    170226-N-MJ135-300
    170225-N-IK959-897
    ESG3 All Hands Call
    170220-N-OH262-958
    170227-N-MJ645-070
    Cobra Gold service members conduct a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise
    170220-N-OH262-343
    170220-N-OH262-478
    170225-N-DA434-045
    170227-N-KP948-012
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    170226-N-VN584-004
    170220-N-OH262-328
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    170226-N-VN584-048
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    170225-N-DA434-024
    170227-N-ZB097-0029
    170227-N-MJ645-011
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    First Category One Pilots finish training on the F-35B Lighting II
    170220-N-OH262-499
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards
    Seabee's in FEX &quot; Green Thumb Seabee&quot;
    170227-N-GL340-023
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    First Category One Pilots finish training on the F-35B Lighting II
    PEO C4I Participates in WEST 2017
    SMAW Range Live Fire
    Platinum Eagle 17.1: Dismount Range
    170227-N-JI086-006
    Seabee's in FEX
    ITX 2-17 Final Exercise
    170227-N-TU932-011
    Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training
    Seabee's in FEX
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    170224-N-DS065-0982
    170220-N-OH262-364
    BSRF Commander Visits Norway
    170226-N-MJ135-461
    Leaders of I MEF Gather for Dinner, Networking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabee
    construction
    can do
    75th anniversary
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    we build we fight
    NCB133

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT