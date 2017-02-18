Builder Constructionman Dylan Simmons, from Unadilla, NY., sits inside a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle (MRAP) during a field training exercise with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NCB) 133. Seabees around the world will take part in a year-long celebration in 2017 to commemorate the group's 75-year anniversary in March. The theme of the celebration is "Built on History, Constructing the Future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ignacio D. Perez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 00:38
|Photo ID:
|3196112
|VIRIN:
|170218-N-TC437-001
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seabee's in FEX [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
