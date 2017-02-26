Port Hueneme Seabees Celebrate 75 Years

170225-N-HA376-144 SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (Feb. 25, 2017) - Maj. Gen. Daniel O’Donohue, commanding general, 1st Marine Division, addresses attendees during the 75th Annual Seabee Ball at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library as the guest of honor. The ball was held to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Navy Seabees, 150th Anniversary of the Civil Engineer Corps, and the 175th Anniversary of Naval Facilities Engineering Command in 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Lowell Whitman/Released)

