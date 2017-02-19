U.S. Marine Cpl. James Michael Stevens, with Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) receives a Valentine’s Day card from a local elementary school in South Carolina as he returned from cold weather training in Porsangmoen, Norway, Feb. 10, 2017. The Marines of MRF-E attended a three-week cold weather training package lead by a British Royal Marine Mountain warfare unit to improve their ability to perform in a cold weather environment.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah N. Petrock)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 00:39
|Photo ID:
|3196133
|VIRIN:
|170219-M-MV107-144
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|8.8 MB
|Location:
|PORSANGMOEN, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 Receives Valentine's Day cards [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
