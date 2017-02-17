U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe (MRF-E) execute notional squad attacks as a part of cold weather training in Porsangmoen, Norway, Feb. 17, 2017. The Marines of MRF-E attended a three-week cold weather training package lead by the British Royal Marine Mountain warfare unit to improve their ability to perform in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah N. Petrock)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2017 00:40
|Photo ID:
|3196148
|VIRIN:
|170217-M-IK146-1107
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|PORSANGOMEON, NO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Rotational Force Europe 17.1 conduct survival training [Image 1 of 208], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT