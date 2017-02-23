PEO C4I Participates in WEST 2017

170223-N-RP435-031

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 23, 2017) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson responds to questions from Navy Public Affairs Support Element West Sailors during an interview at the Navy Information Warfare (IW) Pavilion during WEST 2017. Now in its 27th year, WEST brings military and industry leaders together to engage with the makers of military platforms and the designers of today's latest technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna M. Jackson/Released)

